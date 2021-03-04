Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 101,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Impac Mortgage news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 360,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

