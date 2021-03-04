IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in February

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ISVLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 656,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.98.
About IMPACT Silver
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.