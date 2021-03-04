IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in February

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ISVLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. 656,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.