Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.46

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 38074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after acquiring an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

