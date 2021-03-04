Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Down 8%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $54.63. Approximately 503,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 417,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,580 shares of company stock worth $3,460,255. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,575,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Impinj by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

