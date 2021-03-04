IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Down 2.9%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.94 and last traded at C$4.08. Approximately 164,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 180,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$273.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

