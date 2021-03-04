Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Down 8.4%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.48 and last traded at $96.10. 612,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 487,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 95,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $6,176,596.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,362 shares of company stock worth $115,224,174 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $3,755,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

