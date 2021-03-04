Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the January 28th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $76,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,139 shares of company stock valued at $599,825. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 199,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 6.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.