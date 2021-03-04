Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 40.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.04 or 0.00012543 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $1.81 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00473871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00072466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00077946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.77 or 0.00487211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

