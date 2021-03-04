Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,609. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

