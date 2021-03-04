Inex Project Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 2,651.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $335.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded up 2,577.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.05 or 0.00477217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00078557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.93 or 0.00491419 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00051873 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Token Trading

