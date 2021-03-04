Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.20 ($41.41).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.