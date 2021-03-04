Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €31.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.41 ($41.66).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.