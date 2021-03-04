Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 28th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 16,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. Informa has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Peel Hunt cut Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

