Information Services Group (III) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Information Services Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 million, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on III. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

