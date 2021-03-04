Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,300 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the January 28th total of 1,798,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,250.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSUF remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Thursday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Several analysts have commented on IFSUF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

