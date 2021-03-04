Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 72.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.93 or 0.00795136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00027068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

