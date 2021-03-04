Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.13.

INE stock traded down C$0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.60. 549,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,904. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.97 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

