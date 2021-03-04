Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Innospec worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Innospec by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $105.50.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CL King raised their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.