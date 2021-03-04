Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $187.77 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.84.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

