INO COIN (INO) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $448,491.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00012386 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00751983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00031556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00043364 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

