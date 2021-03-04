Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor Sells 14,765 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84.

On Friday, January 8th, Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 247,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.61 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 28.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Inogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

