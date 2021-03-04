Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the January 28th total of 546,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,773. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $7,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,194,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,081,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,263,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

