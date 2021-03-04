Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. Inpex has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Inpex Company Profile
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.