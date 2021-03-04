Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. Inpex has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

