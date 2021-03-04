Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $158.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

