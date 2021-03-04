Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $145.59 and last traded at $146.48. 1,749,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 753,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.10.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after buying an additional 1,712,155 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 8,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,686,000 after buying an additional 1,249,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after buying an additional 907,553 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $134,677,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 926.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 806,108 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

