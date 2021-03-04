Insider Buying: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Buys 6,400 Shares of Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.06. 2,192,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $92,182,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bunge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Bunge by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 615,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,346,000 after purchasing an additional 287,995 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

