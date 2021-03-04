Insider Buying: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00.

XRAY traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.71. 3,013,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,956. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

