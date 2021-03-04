Insider Buying: Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) insider John Behrendt purchased 60,000 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,055.13).

Shares of Filtronic stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 9 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 293,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,942. Filtronic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.90 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £19.25 million and a PE ratio of -87.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.21.

Get Filtronic alerts:

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.