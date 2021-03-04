Insider Buying: Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) insider John Behrendt purchased 60,000 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,055.13).
Shares of Filtronic stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 9 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 293,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,942. Filtronic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.90 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £19.25 million and a PE ratio of -87.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.21.
About Filtronic
