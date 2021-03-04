Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Acquires 28,700 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 28,700 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$26,117.00 ($18,655.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Finbar Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.