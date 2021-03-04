Insider Buying: Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ.AX) (ASX:GOZ) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ.AX) (ASX:GOZ) insider Estienne De Klerk bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$160,150.00 ($114,392.86).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.30.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ.AX)’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

