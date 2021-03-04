Insider Buying: Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Robert (Bob) Cole acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.47 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,690.00 ($53,350.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.75%.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

