Insider Buying: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,698. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $409.17 million, a PE ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

