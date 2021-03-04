Insider Buying: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,698. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $409.17 million, a PE ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
