Insider Buying: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Chairman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00.

Robert Mehrabian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00.

NYSE:TDY traded down $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $367.66. The stock had a trading volume of 331,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,748. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $413.31. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

