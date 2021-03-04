Insider Buying: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Isabel Napper purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £12,360 ($16,148.42).

Shares of TSTL opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.77 million and a P/E ratio of 54.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 610.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.08. Tristel plc has a 1 year low of GBX 271 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 798 ($10.43).

Get Tristel alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 2.62 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Tristel’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.