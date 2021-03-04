Insider Buying: Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vistra stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.49. 10,139,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,670. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $53,523,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,980,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

