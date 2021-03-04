Insider Selling: ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Sells 94,944 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60.

Boris Elisman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.41. 604,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,630. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $799.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

