Insider Selling: Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,865.

Yves Rheault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00.

Shares of BLX traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 475,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.09. Boralex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLX. CSFB lifted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.58.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

