Insider Selling: Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00.

Joseph R. Albi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00.

NYSE XEC traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $65.63.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

