Insider Selling: Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Sells 344,015 Shares of Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45.

CRON traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 6,756,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cronos Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

