Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $214,356.45.

DNLI stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.70. 663,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,643. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

