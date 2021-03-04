Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.70. 663,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,643. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.