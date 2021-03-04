Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells 79,020 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Shay Banon sold 138,565 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $19,471,153.80.

On Thursday, December 10th, Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36.

Elastic stock traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.95. 1,621,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.84. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -81.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

