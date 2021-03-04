Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.53. 657,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,009. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enova International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enova International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

