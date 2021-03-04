Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells 22,950 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total transaction of $4,067,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,313,611.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Branderiz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24.

ENPH stock traded down $11.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,529,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 37.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $815,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

