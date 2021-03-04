Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.85. 82,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,321. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ePlus by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

