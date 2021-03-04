Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $897,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $438,750.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $801,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $734,300.00.

AGM traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.11. 86,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $92.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

