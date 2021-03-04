Insider Selling: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Sells 25,300,000 Shares of Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 1,102,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTES shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 54.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.