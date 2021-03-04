Insider Selling: Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 173,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,765. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

