Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Director Sells 14,119 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) stock traded up C$1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,248. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$59.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.17.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

