Insider Selling: Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Sells 830,000 Shares of Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain sold 830,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £249,000 ($325,320.09).

Shares of MERC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 31 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 1,890,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,644. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 44 ($0.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

